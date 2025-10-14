Next Article
UPI handled 19.63 billion transactions in September: NPCI
Business
In September 2024, UPI handled 19.63 billion transactions—slightly less than August's 20.01 billion—but the total money moved actually went up a bit to ₹24.90 lakh crore, according to NPCI data.
Market share of apps
PhonePe is still on top, handling nearly half (45.6%) of all UPI payments, with Google Pay close behind at 34.8% and Paytm at 7.1%.
Groceries and supermarkets were the most popular places to use UPI, racking up over ₹66,000 crore in payments last month.
Year-on-year growth
Even with this month's small dip, UPI is still booming compared to last year: transaction volume jumped by 31%, and value rose by 21%.
On average, people made about 654 million transactions a day in September—worth nearly ₹83,000 crore daily!