Refurbished phones: Once a niche, now a booming market

Phones like the iPhone 13 , iPhone 14, and Galaxy S22 are fueling demand, as buyers want flagship features for less. Stable prices and perks like retailer trade-ins and extended warranties are making high-end refurbished devices more appealing and trustworthy.

With brands like Apple pushing organized trade-in and buyback offers, about a third of users are selling their old phones. This is unlocking millions of devices for resale.

Refurbished phone sales in India could hit up to 23 million units this year as more people see them as smart alternatives to buying new.