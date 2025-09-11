Infosys board meets today to consider share buyback
Infosys's board is meeting today to consider a share buyback—the first time in three years.
This move comes as investors worry about US tariffs on Indian exports and calls to curb H1-B visas.
Even though Infosys shares climbed 2.6% last week, they're still down 19% this year.
Infosys has ₹24,500cr in cash reserves
Infosys has a hefty ₹24,500cr in cash reserves as of June 2025, giving it room for a sizable buyback.
Analysts expect the offer could be between ₹10Kcr-14Kcr with an 18-25% premium for shareholders.
The company has already returned ₹88Kcr to investors over the past five years through dividends and previous buybacks, including a solid ₹43 per share dividend just this year.
This potential buyback stands out after a quiet period from other big IT firms, making it especially significant for Infosys's strategy and its shareholders right now.