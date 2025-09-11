Infosys board meets today to consider share buyback

Infosys has ₹24,500cr in cash reserves

Infosys has a hefty ₹24,500cr in cash reserves as of June 2025, giving it room for a sizable buyback.

Analysts expect the offer could be between ₹10Kcr-14Kcr with an 18-25% premium for shareholders.

The company has already returned ₹88Kcr to investors over the past five years through dividends and previous buybacks, including a solid ₹43 per share dividend just this year.

This potential buyback stands out after a quiet period from other big IT firms, making it especially significant for Infosys's strategy and its shareholders right now.