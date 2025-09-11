NTPC's stock rises on strong Q1 results, major moves

NTPC's revenue and profit numbers for last quarter, last year

For April-June 2025, NTPC posted ₹47,065 crore in revenue and ₹5,632 crore in profit—solid numbers!

Over the last financial year (ending March 2025), they pulled in ₹188,138 crore with profits of ₹21,739 crore.

Plus, shareholders just got a final dividend of ₹3.35 per share credited on September 4—always a welcome bonus!