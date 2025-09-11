Next Article
NTPC's stock rises on strong Q1 results, major moves
NTPC's stock got a nice bump on Thursday morning, rising 1.29% to ₹329.85.
Investors seem impressed by the company's strong Q1 FY26 results and some big moves, like bringing in new auditors for next year and shutting down the old Tanda Thermal Power Station (Stage-I).
NTPC's revenue and profit numbers for last quarter, last year
For April-June 2025, NTPC posted ₹47,065 crore in revenue and ₹5,632 crore in profit—solid numbers!
Over the last financial year (ending March 2025), they pulled in ₹188,138 crore with profits of ₹21,739 crore.
Plus, shareholders just got a final dividend of ₹3.35 per share credited on September 4—always a welcome bonus!