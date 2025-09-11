Sensex, Nifty end 6-day winning streak: What's the reason
Indian stock markets kicked off Thursday on a down note, ending a six-day winning streak.
The Nifty dropped 16 points to 24,957—dipping just below the big 25,000 mark—while the Sensex slid by 55 points to 81,370.
Bank Nifty also slipped by 100 points to open at 54,436.
Experts explain market dip
Markets breaking their winning run can signal shifting moods among investors.
Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities pointed out it's still positive that Nifty stayed above its key moving average at 24,920.
VK Vijayakumar of Geojit explained this dip is mostly a healthy correction after the record set in September 2024—especially in mid and small caps—and said reforms like GST and the potential resolution of Trump tariffs are helping keep growth hopes alive.
Top gainers and losers
Some stocks stood out: Zomato (Eternal), Adani Ports, NTPC, Sun Pharma, and Jio Financial Services were early winners.
On the flip side, Infosys, SBI Life Insurance, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Eicher Motors saw losses—showing how different sectors are feeling unique pressures right now.