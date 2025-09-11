Sensex, Nifty end 6-day winning streak: What's the reason

Experts explain market dip

Markets breaking their winning run can signal shifting moods among investors.

Shrikant Chouhan from Kotak Securities pointed out it's still positive that Nifty stayed above its key moving average at 24,920.

VK Vijayakumar of Geojit explained this dip is mostly a healthy correction after the record set in September 2024—especially in mid and small caps—and said reforms like GST and the potential resolution of Trump tariffs are helping keep growth hopes alive.