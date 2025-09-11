L&T shares gain after company posts strong FY25 results

Earnings per share rose to ₹109.36

L&T's steady growth signals confidence for investors and anyone watching India's big companies.

Earnings per share rose from ₹93.96 last year to ₹109.36, while Q4 revenue hit ₹74,392 crore and quarterly profit reached ₹6,133 crore.

Plus, shareholders got rewarded with a final dividend of ₹34 per share in May.