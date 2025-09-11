Next Article
L&T shares gain after company posts strong FY25 results
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shares nudged up to ₹3,555.90 on Thursday morning, following the company's solid financial performance for FY25.
Revenue jumped 16% year-on-year to ₹2.56 lakh crore, and net profit climbed 14% to ₹17,687 crore.
L&T's steady growth signals confidence for investors and anyone watching India's big companies.
Earnings per share rose from ₹93.96 last year to ₹109.36, while Q4 revenue hit ₹74,392 crore and quarterly profit reached ₹6,133 crore.
Plus, shareholders got rewarded with a final dividend of ₹34 per share in May.
L&T remains a key player in the Nifty 50 index
Consistent profits are keeping L&T on track.
As part of the Nifty 50 index, L&T continues to be a key player that investors are watching closely.