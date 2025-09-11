Infosys board meets today to consider ₹10,000-15,000cr share buyback

Buyback boost

Infosys shares have dropped nearly 25% in the past year as global investors pulled out of Indian IT stocks.

But since the buyback was announced on September 8, shares bounced up 7%, closing at ₹1,532 on September 10.

With huge cash reserves and strong cash flow, analysts think this move could lift Infosys's earnings per share by up to 5%.

Investors are now waiting for more details on how this will play out.