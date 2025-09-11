Oracle's cloud and AI boost CEO Catz's fortune by $412 million

Ellison's wealth skyrockets, as Oracle's AI push pays off

Co-founder Larry Ellison also got a huge boost, with his fortune climbing to $386.3 billion, making him the world's second-richest person.

Oracle's focus on powering AI for companies like OpenAI and NVIDIA has investors excited, even sending other AI stocks like NVIDIA up nearly 4%.

It's clear: Oracle is becoming a major force in tech's next big wave.