Oracle's cloud and AI boost CEO Catz's fortune by $412 million
Oracle just had a massive win—its shares shot up almost 40% after a strong earnings report this week, adding $412 million to CEO Safra Catz's net worth in just six hours.
She now sits at $3.4 billion, thanks to Oracle's accelerating growth in cloud services and its expanding role in powering artificial intelligence workloads.
Ellison's wealth skyrockets, as Oracle's AI push pays off
Co-founder Larry Ellison also got a huge boost, with his fortune climbing to $386.3 billion, making him the world's second-richest person.
Oracle's focus on powering AI for companies like OpenAI and NVIDIA has investors excited, even sending other AI stocks like NVIDIA up nearly 4%.
It's clear: Oracle is becoming a major force in tech's next big wave.