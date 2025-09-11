Adani Power's stock soars on coal mine approval

Adani Power is also growing its clean energy side, teaming up with Bhutan's Druk Green Power Corp (DGPC) for a big 570 MW hydro project. Plus, they just announced their first-ever stock split—each ₹10 share will soon become five ₹2 shares—making it easier for everyday investors to get involved.

Price target of ₹350 per share

Shares have climbed 8% in just three sessions and are up 20% so far this year.

With upcoming GST changes possibly cutting coal costs by up to 10%, analysts think Adani Power could see even better margins ahead—a sign of strong momentum as the company balances both traditional and renewable energy moves.