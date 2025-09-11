Why Infosys shares are up nearly 2% on Wednesday

Infosys just reported solid growth: revenue rose 7.5% year-on-year to ₹42,279 crore and net profit increased by 8.6% year-on-year to ₹6,924 crore for Q1 FY26 (April-June 2025). For the full year ending March 2025, both revenue and profit were up too—good news if you're tracking India's tech sector or thinking about investing.

Other highlights from the report

The company's cash flow stayed strong and earnings per share for the year ending March 2025 grew to ₹64.50.

Infosys also landed $3.8 billion in big deals this quarter—over half from new clients, reflecting its focus on AI and digital services.

With a final dividend declared earlier this year and a possible share buyback on the table this week, Infosys is showing it's serious about rewarding shareholders while keeping its finances healthy (still zero debt!).