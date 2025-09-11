Why Tata Motors shares fell 1% on Wednesday
Tata Motors shares slipped nearly 1% on Wednesday after the company posted a 63% drop in profits for the June 2025 quarter—even though revenue declined marginally.
At the close of trading, shares were at ₹709.10 on the NSE.
Profit drop, but revenue growth shows resilience
If you're tracking big brands or thinking about investing, this is a heads-up: Tata's profits took a hit mainly due to fewer Jaguar Land Rover and passenger vehicle sales, plus US trade tariffs.
Still, the company managed to slightly grow its annual revenue and cut its debt nearly in half—showing it's working to stay strong through rough patches.
Dividend declared amid profit drop
Despite lower profits, Tata Motors declared a ₹6 per share dividend in June and made moves to expand by buying stakes in new companies this September.
So while short-term results are rocky, Tata seems committed to rewarding shareholders and planning for future growth.