Bajaj Auto stock climbs 12% in a month: Check performance
Bajaj Auto's stock was last traded at ₹9,244, with a market cap of ₹2.58 lakh crore.
The company's earnings per share stand at ₹271.91 and its price-to-earnings ratio is 34.
These numbers suggest solid profitability and stability, even as the market shifts.
Price history of Bajaj Auto shares
Over the past three months, Bajaj Auto shares have returned 7.16%, and just last month alone they jumped by 12.4%.
Even though the latest session saw a small dip to ₹9,383 (down 1.48%), trading volumes remain strong—showing investors are still very much interested in what Bajaj Auto is doing right now.