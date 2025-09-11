Next Article
SBI backs ACME Solar's ambitious 400MW renewable energy project
ACME Solar just scored a massive ₹3,892 crore loan from State Bank of India to build a 400MW renewable energy project in Barmer, Rajasthan.
The funding—locked in for 19 years—will help set up solar power with battery storage, making clean energy more reliable.
The Barmer project will supply power to NHPC
This Barmer project will supply power to NHPC at ₹4.64 per unit and uses both solar panels and battery tech to deliver steady electricity—even when the sun isn't shining.
It's part of ACME Solar's bigger plan to make renewables more dependable by combining solar with storage, adding to their already impressive 2,890MW capacity across India.