Urban Company's IPO oversubscribed 3.29 times: What to expect
Urban Company's IPO, which opened on September 10, 2025, has been oversubscribed 3.29 times overall, with the retail category subscribed 7.39 times—thanks to a wave of retail interest.
The app-based home and beauty services leader priced shares between ₹98 and ₹103, but with a gray market premium of ₹39 on September 11, the stock could list at around ₹142—a solid 37.86% jump over the top price.
Other IPOs in the market
It's not just Urban Company making waves. Dev Accelerator's IPO was subscribed over five times (with retail bids nearly 20 times its allotment) and shows a possible listing gain of about 15%.
Shringar House's offering was subscribed twice with an expected gain near 18%.
Bidding for all three closes September 12; allotments drop September 15, and listings hit the BSE and NSE on September 17.