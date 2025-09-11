Urban Company's IPO oversubscribed 3.29 times: What to expect

Other IPOs in the market

It's not just Urban Company making waves. Dev Accelerator's IPO was subscribed over five times (with retail bids nearly 20 times its allotment) and shows a possible listing gain of about 15%.

Shringar House's offering was subscribed twice with an expected gain near 18%.

Bidding for all three closes September 12; allotments drop September 15, and listings hit the BSE and NSE on September 17.