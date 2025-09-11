Next Article
Austere Systems IPO allotment results are out: Here's how to check
Austere Systems's IPO just wrapped up with a staggering response—subscriptions topped 1,000 times the available shares before closing on September 9.
With so many people trying their luck, allotment was tough for small investors.
Results came out on September 10, and refunds or demat credits are being processed today (September 11).
GMP rises ahead of debut
Austere Systems will debut on the BSE SME platform on September 12.
If you applied, you can check your allotment through KFin Technologies or the BSE website using your application number or PAN.
The strong demand has pushed its Grey Market Premium up by 55%, hinting at high expectations for its first day of trading.