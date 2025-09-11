Airfloa Rail's IPO opens today; shares seen at 120% premium
Airfloa Rail Technology just launched its IPO this Thursday, and it's already making waves—shares are trading at a huge 120% GMP in the gray market.
The offer is open for subscriptions until September 15, with the company looking to raise about ₹91 crore by issuing over 91 lakh new shares.
Offer details and financials
Shares are priced between ₹133-140 each, and you'll need to buy at least 1,000 shares if you're interested.
The money raised will go toward buying new machinery, paying off loans, and covering daily business needs.
Airfloa isn't just about trains—they make parts for Indian Railways (think Vande Bharat Express) and also supply the aerospace and defense sectors.
For the year ended March 2025, they posted a net profit of ₹25.54 crore on revenues of ₹192 crore.