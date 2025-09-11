Oil prices remain steady amid US demand concerns

Why are gas prices staying low?

If you're wondering why gas might not get pricier soon, here's the scoop: US crude stocks just jumped by 3.9 million barrels, plus gasoline inventories are up too—totally opposite of what experts expected.

This points to weaker demand and could push oil prices lower through late 2026, especially if the trend continues.

For anyone keeping an eye on inflation or planning a road trip, it's worth knowing what's driving those pump prices right now.