Oil prices remain steady amid US demand concerns
Oil prices didn't budge much this week, even with fresh Middle East tensions and worries about US demand.
After some early gains, Brent crude settled at $67.50 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate at $63.69.
Recent headlines—like Israel's airstrike on Hamas leaders in Qatar and NATO shooting down drones over Poland—kept markets on edge, but oil supply hasn't actually been hit.
Why are gas prices staying low?
If you're wondering why gas might not get pricier soon, here's the scoop: US crude stocks just jumped by 3.9 million barrels, plus gasoline inventories are up too—totally opposite of what experts expected.
This points to weaker demand and could push oil prices lower through late 2026, especially if the trend continues.
For anyone keeping an eye on inflation or planning a road trip, it's worth knowing what's driving those pump prices right now.