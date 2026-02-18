Infosys partners with Anthropic to bring AI tools to industries

This isn't just about faster chatbots. The new AI will handle complex tasks—like streamlining network operations for telecoms, automating risk checks for banks, speeding up product design in factories, and even helping developers code faster using Claude Code. It's all about making work smoother and more efficient.

Proving AI's worth in traditional sectors

Infosys wants to show that AI isn't just hype—it can deliver real results that go beyond saving time.

As CEO Salil Parekh puts it, combining deep industry expertise with cutting-edge tech helps clients unlock real value and modernize old systems.

Plus, by focusing on industries with strict rules (like finance), Infosys is aiming to prove that smart AI can be both powerful and responsible—with their first step being an Anthropic Center of Excellence for telecoms.