Infosys shares dip despite financial growth
Infosys shares fell 1.53% to ₹1,506.20 on Thursday morning, even though the company posted financial growth this year.
Despite market ups and downs, Infosys reported June quarter revenues of ₹42,279 crore—up from ₹39,315 crore last year—showing it's still on a steady upward path.
Net profit for June quarter rose to ₹6,924 crore
Net profit for the June 2025 quarter rose to ₹6,924 crore from last year's ₹6,374 crore.
For the full year, revenue hit ₹162,990 crore and net profit reached ₹26,750 crore—both higher than in 2024.
Still, the share price dipped, hinting that outside market factors are weighing more than Infosys's consistent performance right now.