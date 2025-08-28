Infosys shares dip despite financial growth

Net profit for June quarter rose to ₹6,924 crore

Net profit for the June 2025 quarter rose to ₹6,924 crore from last year's ₹6,374 crore.

For the full year, revenue hit ₹162,990 crore and net profit reached ₹26,750 crore—both higher than in 2024.

Still, the share price dipped, hinting that outside market factors are weighing more than Infosys's consistent performance right now.