Kalyan Jewellers's stock jumps 2% on strong Q1 results

The company's revenue for April-June 2025 shot up 31.5% to ₹7,268 crore, while net profit soared 49% to ₹264 crore—clear signs of solid growth. International sales, especially from the Middle East, played a big role too.

From losses to profits in just 4 years

Consistent financial improvement is winning over investors: since 2021, Kalyan's annual revenue has nearly tripled and it's gone from losses to a healthy profit of ₹714 crore in FY25.

Its debt levels are also down, making the business look even more stable for the future.