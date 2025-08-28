Next Article
Kalyan Jewellers's stock jumps 2% on strong Q1 results
Kalyan Jewellers's stock climbed 2% on Thursday to ₹508.50, following the release of its Q1 FY26 results that showed big gains in both revenue and profit.
Revenue up 31.5% to ₹7,268 crore
The company's revenue for April-June 2025 shot up 31.5% to ₹7,268 crore, while net profit soared 49% to ₹264 crore—clear signs of solid growth.
International sales, especially from the Middle East, played a big role too.
From losses to profits in just 4 years
Consistent financial improvement is winning over investors: since 2021, Kalyan's annual revenue has nearly tripled and it's gone from losses to a healthy profit of ₹714 crore in FY25.
Its debt levels are also down, making the business look even more stable for the future.