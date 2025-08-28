US: Ford's Kentucky EV battery plant workers vote to unionize
The United Auto Workers (UAW) just scored a major win—they have won a vote to represent employees at Ford's BlueOval SK battery plant in Kentucky, pending final recognition.
This is a big step for union jobs in the electric vehicle world.
While the UAW is still disputing 41 ballots, they're urging Ford to move ahead and recognize the workers' decision to join the union.
Significance of the win for UAW
This victory is a boost for UAW President Shawn Fain's push to organize more battery and EV plants.
The Kentucky site, which opened this summer with about 1,450 workers, plans to ramp up to 5,000 employees across two locations.
After earlier wins (like at GM's Ultium Cells) and some setbacks (like Mercedes Alabama), this result strengthens the union's influence in the growing southern auto industry.