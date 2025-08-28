US: Ford's Kentucky EV battery plant workers vote to unionize

Significance of the win for UAW

This victory is a boost for UAW President Shawn Fain's push to organize more battery and EV plants.

The Kentucky site, which opened this summer with about 1,450 workers, plans to ramp up to 5,000 employees across two locations.

After earlier wins (like at GM's Ultium Cells) and some setbacks (like Mercedes Alabama), this result strengthens the union's influence in the growing southern auto industry.