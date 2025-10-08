Infosys shares hold steady at ₹1,476.0

If you're looking for stability over wild swings, Infosys is worth a look. It's almost debt-free, keeps delivering strong returns (30.7% return on equity over three years), and pays dividends regularly—so your money works quietly in the background.

Infosys keeps its edge by focusing on cloud and AI services, which helps it grow steadily even when markets get shaky.

Trading volumes are pretty chill right now since there aren't any big headlines driving action, but that just reinforces Infosys as a stable pick if you don't want drama in your portfolio.