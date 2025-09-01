Infosys shares surge 2% on stellar Q1, FY25 performance Business Sep 01, 2025

Infosys shares climbed nearly 2% on Monday, hitting ₹1,498.70, after the company posted impressive numbers for the June quarter and fiscal year 2025.

Revenue for the quarter reached ₹42,279 crore—up from last year.

The source does not specify the primary drivers of revenue growth.