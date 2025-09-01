Infosys shares surge 2% on stellar Q1, FY25 performance
Infosys shares climbed nearly 2% on Monday, hitting ₹1,498.70, after the company posted impressive numbers for the June quarter and fiscal year 2025.
Revenue for the quarter reached ₹42,279 crore—up from last year.
The source does not specify the primary drivers of revenue growth.
Net profit for the June quarter at ₹6,924 crore
Infosys isn't just growing; it's showing steady profits too.
Net profit for the June quarter rose to ₹6,924 crore, while annual revenue hit ₹162,990 crore and yearly profit reached ₹26,750 crore.
For anyone watching India's tech scene or thinking about investing, that's a sign of solid momentum.
Partnerships and wins fuel growth
Investor confidence is getting a lift from a final dividend of ₹22 per share and new partnerships—like teaming up with Mastercard on cross-border payments.
Plus, wins like Australia's Uniting Financial Services picking Infosys Finacle's digital banking platform are helping push growth even further.