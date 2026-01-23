Infosys to hire 20,000 graduates in FY27
Infosys is gearing up to hire 20,000 fresh graduates in the next financial year (April 2026-March 2027), as announced by CEO Salil Parekh at Davos.
This follows a busy year where they already brought in 18,000 grads and added over 5,000 people to their team last quarter.
Why does this matter?
Infosys isn't just hiring—they're doubling down on AI and digital skills.
They've bumped entry-level compensation for specialized technology roles to up to ₹21 lakh per year and trained around 275,000 employees at various levels.
Their focus on automation has boosted productivity by up to 15%, with big improvements seen in their banking tech too.
While some competitors are laying people off, Infosys is going all-in on growth—making it a pretty interesting spot for anyone eyeing a future in tech.