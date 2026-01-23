Infosys to hire 20,000 graduates in FY27

Why does this matter?

Infosys isn't just hiring—they're doubling down on AI and digital skills.

They've bumped entry-level compensation for specialized technology roles to up to ₹21 lakh per year and trained around 275,000 employees at various levels.

Their focus on automation has boosted productivity by up to 15%, with big improvements seen in their banking tech too.

While some competitors are laying people off, Infosys is going all-in on growth—making it a pretty interesting spot for anyone eyeing a future in tech.