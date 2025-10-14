Next Article
Infosys wins $1.59 billion NHS contract
Infosys just landed a massive 15-year, $1.59 billion contract with the UK's National Health Service Business Services Authority.
The company will build a new data-driven platform to handle payroll for 1.9 million NHS staff across England and Wales—managing more than £55 billion in transactions each year.
Bright spot for Infosys amid global economic uncertainty
Infosys shares briefly rose 0.6% after the news but ended slightly down for the day, and are still about 21% lower this year—worse than the IT index so far this year.
With global economic uncertainty and shifting US immigration rules making things tricky for Indian tech firms, this big NHS win is a bright spot for Infosys ahead of its quarterly results later this week.