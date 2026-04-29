Infosys wins Truist GCC over $500 million, creating 4,500 jobs
Business
Infosys just scored its biggest back-office project yet: a contract worth upwards of $500 million from US bank Truist Financial.
The plan? Set up a global capability center (GCC) in Hyderabad, which will boost Infosys's long-running partnership with Truist and create at least 4,500 jobs.
Infosys Topaz AI to run operations
The new center isn't just about IT: it'll use AI (via Infosys's Topaz platform) to handle everything from sales to HR and finance.
Infosys will run the show for five years before handing it over to Truist.
With Hyderabad becoming a hotspot for tech hubs thanks to its friendly policies and less-crowded vibe, this move highlights how companies are doubling down on tech-driven growth, opening up fresh career opportunities along the way.