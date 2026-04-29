Infosys wins Truist GCC over $500 million, creating 4,500 jobs

Infosys Topaz AI to run operations

The new center isn't just about IT: it'll use AI (via Infosys's Topaz platform) to handle everything from sales to HR and finance.

Infosys will run the show for five years before handing it over to Truist.

With Hyderabad becoming a hotspot for tech hubs thanks to its friendly policies and less-crowded vibe, this move highlights how companies are doubling down on tech-driven growth, opening up fresh career opportunities along the way.