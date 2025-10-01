Next Article
Infra. Market files ₹5,000 crore IPO amid soaring valuation
Business
Infra. Market, a startup backed by big investors like Accel and Tiger Global, has filed for a ₹5,000 crore IPO to make the most of India's booming infrastructure scene.
This comes right after raising ₹730 crore in its latest funding round, which pushed its valuation to ₹24,600 crore.
Founders Souvik Sengupta and Aaditya Sharda joined in on the investment too.
Infra. Market's financials and future plans
In FY25, Infra. Market posted ₹18,000 crore in revenue with profits after tax at ₹300 crore. The company has been expanding its product range and market share in construction materials.
With this IPO and solid financials behind it, Infra. Market is looking to capitalize on India's booming infrastructure sector and seize more opportunities in the market.