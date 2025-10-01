Sensex closes 200 points lower, Nifty settles near 19,300 mark

The RBI is expected to keep rates steady. This decision affects borrowing costs, loan EMIs, and deposit returns—so it matters whether you're thinking about a loan or just watching your money grow.

Factors influencing market sentiment

The rupee has been slipping for five months straight thanks to foreign funds leaving and a growing trade gap.

Global markets are sending mixed signals too, with Wall Street up but Asia mostly down.

Add in developments in US-India trade relations and talk of a government shutdown, and it's clear why investors are feeling cautious ahead of today's RBI update.