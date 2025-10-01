What a government shutdown means for air travel

If Congress doesn't pass a funding bill by October 1, 2025, the US Transportation Department says over 11,000 employees at the Federal Aviation Administration—about a quarter of its staff—will be temporarily out of work. Air traffic controllers and Transportation Security Administration employees will still have to show up but won't get paid until the shutdown ends.

Who stays on the job? More than 13,000 air traffic controllers and about 50,000 TSA officers will keep airports running but won't see paychecks during the shutdown.

The NTSB will furlough a quarter of its staff but promises to keep investigating major accidents.

Travel chaos ahead? With fewer FAA staff on duty, travelers might face flight delays and disruptions like those seen in the 2019 shutdown.

The travel industry could lose up to $1 billion every week this drags on.

Airlines are already bracing for headaches from reduced support.