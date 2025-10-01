Groww founders up stakes ahead of ₹7,000cr IPO

Co-founders' stake to touch 29.01%

CEO Lalit Keshre now holds 10.03%, while co-founders Harsh Jain, Neeraj Singh, and Ishan Bansal have also bumped up their shares.

The IPO will include new shares worth ₹1,060 crore plus an offer for sale between ₹5,000-6,000 crore.

Groww has been on a roll since starting in 2016—its NSE client base jumped to 12.58 million from 10.92 million last year and net profit hit ₹1,824 crore for FY2024-25 (with revenue up by 31%).

To keep talent on board post-IPO, they're setting aside 5.35% equity for employee stock options and looking to expand into wealth management and commodities too.