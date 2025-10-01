Next Article
SEBI's new tool helps you find forgotten mutual fund investments
Business
SEBI just launched Mitra, a digital tool that makes it way easier to find unclaimed or inactive mutual fund folios—including those left behind by family members who've passed away.
Built with help from mutual fund registrars, Mitra aims to cut down on fraud and make sure lost investments actually get back to their rightful owners.
How to use Mitra
You can access Mitra through MF Central and other channels, where you (or your legal heirs) can search for forgotten folios across the industry.
If something pops up, just submit your documents to reclaim the funds.
The platform also nudges users to update their KYC details so accounts stay active and secure—no more missing out on money that's rightfully yours.