LG Electronics gears up for ₹11,500cr IPO
Business
LG Electronics is opening up a big investment opportunity with its ₹11,500 crore IPO, kicking off on October 7 and wrapping up on October 9, 2025.
The company is putting 10.18 crore shares—about 15% of its total equity—up for grabs, letting everyday investors buy in directly.
Major players in the IPO game
Big names like Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are leading the charge as book-running managers, with anchor investors getting early access from October 6.
This IPO isn't just huge—it's actually the third-largest in India this year, right after Tata Capital and HDB Financial.