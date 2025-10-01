Next Article
India's exports grow 7% in August despite US tariffs
Even with fresh US tariffs in the mix, Indian exports grew by 7% in August 2025 compared to last year, hitting $35.1 billion.
Electronics, engineering goods, pharmaceuticals, and gems & jewelry led the charge.
The real game-changer? Indian exporters started sending more goods to places like China, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and the UAE.
Exports to China jump 22%
Exports to China jumped 22%, and shipments to the UAE and Netherlands also saw double-digit growth.
Hong Kong imports from India soared by over 60%.
Meanwhile, sales to the US only edged up slightly—thanks to those tariffs on a wide range of Indian goods—but finding new buyers abroad is helping Indian exporters stay strong despite global trade headwinds.