AMCA project gets bids from 7 major Indian cos

India hopes to fly its own 5th-gen fighters by 2030s

With a hefty ₹15,000 crore budget just for prototypes, the AMCA plans to roll out 120 stealthy, AI-powered fighter jets in its first phase.

The government started looking for partners back in June and wants the first batch ready within eight years—hoping to see India flying its own fifth-generation fighters by the mid-2030s.