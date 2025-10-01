Next Article
AMCA project gets bids from 7 major Indian cos
Business
India's biggest-ever military tech project—the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program—just got bids from seven major homegrown companies, including L&T, HAL, Adani Defence, Tata Advanced Systems, and Kalyani Strategic Systems.
A special committee led by ex-DRDO scientist A Sivathanu Pillai will now review who's best suited to help build these cutting-edge jets.
India hopes to fly its own 5th-gen fighters by 2030s
With a hefty ₹15,000 crore budget just for prototypes, the AMCA plans to roll out 120 stealthy, AI-powered fighter jets in its first phase.
The government started looking for partners back in June and wants the first batch ready within eight years—hoping to see India flying its own fifth-generation fighters by the mid-2030s.