Toyota is investing $1.5 billion in next-gen mobility and climate solutions
Toyota is putting $1.5 billion into startups working on next-gen mobility, climate solutions, artificial intelligence (AI), and industrial automation.
The money will be split between two new funds—$670 million for Japanese startups via Toyota Invention Partners Co., and $800 million from Woven Capital for global companies.
It's all about helping fresh ideas grow at every stage.
Woven Capital will back 20-25 global companies
Toyota Invention Partners Co. is taking a long-term approach with Japanese startups, skipping the usual fixed timelines.
Meanwhile, Woven Capital plans to back 20-25 global companies in Series B or later rounds focused on AI, automation, climate technology, energy, sustainability, and more.
One highlight: LA-based Machina Labs is building AI-powered robots to improve how car parts are made—tech that'll be tested by Toyota Motor North America.
Plus, over in Japan, Toyota's Woven City project will serve as a real-world lab for new innovations in urban living and mobility.