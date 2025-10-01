Toyota is investing $1.5 billion in next-gen mobility and climate solutions

Woven Capital will back 20-25 global companies

Toyota Invention Partners Co. is taking a long-term approach with Japanese startups, skipping the usual fixed timelines.

Meanwhile, Woven Capital plans to back 20-25 global companies in Series B or later rounds focused on AI, automation, climate technology, energy, sustainability, and more.

One highlight: LA-based Machina Labs is building AI-powered robots to improve how car parts are made—tech that'll be tested by Toyota Motor North America.

Plus, over in Japan, Toyota's Woven City project will serve as a real-world lab for new innovations in urban living and mobility.