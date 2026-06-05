Instagram Reels helps 81% discover, influences 47% purchases in India
Business
Instagram Reels is influencing how people in India discover and buy things.
According to a new Meta-backed survey, Reels helps 81% of users find new products and actually influences 47% of purchase decisions among surveyed users.
That's a big deal for anyone who scrolls for inspiration before buying.
Near-universal Meta video use in India
Watching videos on Meta platforms is almost universal (98% in cities and 94% in rural areas), so the urban-rural gap is shrinking fast.
Reels stands out for driving trends and creator engagement, especially around beauty, fashion, fitness, comedy, and sports.
As Meta's Saugato Bhowmik said, "Reels are where discovery starts, trust is built, and purchase decisions are made."