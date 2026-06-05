Instagram Reels helps 81% discover, influences 47% purchases in India

Near-universal Meta video use in India

Watching videos on Meta platforms is almost universal (98% in cities and 94% in rural areas), so the urban-rural gap is shrinking fast.

Reels stands out for driving trends and creator engagement, especially around beauty, fashion, fitness, comedy, and sports.

As Meta's Saugato Bhowmik said, "Reels are where discovery starts, trust is built, and purchase decisions are made."