Intel shares tumble after weak Q1 forecast
Business
Intel's stock took a 13% hit in after-hours trading on Thursday, right after the company revealed its outlook for the upcoming quarter (Q1 2026) wasn't as strong as Wall Street hoped.
Even though Intel reported solid fourth-quarter results, their predictions for next quarter's revenue and earnings came up short, making investors uneasy.
What went wrong?
For Q1, Intel said it expects revenue between $11.7 and $12.7 billion and basically no profit—while analysts were looking for a bit more ($12.51 billion in revenue and an EPS of $0.05).
This letdown came just after Intel's share price had soared 147% last year on big hopes for its foundry business, so the sudden dip to $54.32 has people wondering if that growth can really last.