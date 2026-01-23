Intel shares tumble after weak Q1 forecast

What went wrong?

For Q1, Intel said it expects revenue between $11.7 and $12.7 billion and basically no profit—while analysts were looking for a bit more ($12.51 billion in revenue and an EPS of $0.05).

This letdown came just after Intel's share price had soared 147% last year on big hopes for its foundry business, so the sudden dip to $54.32 has people wondering if that growth can really last.