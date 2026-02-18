Intel's India chief says we need to build our own AI

Intel is working with Tata to make affordable AI PCs

India still has low PC use at home (under 10%), so Intel has signed a strategic partnership with Tata to explore and support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, local manufacturing and packaging, and to evaluate opportunities at Tata Electronics's upcoming fab and OSAT facilities, while working to make affordable AI PCs.

Viswanathan says it's important for India to use large AI models but also make sure they work in local languages and fit Indian culture—plus keep costs down so more people can access them.