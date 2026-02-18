Intel's India chief says we need to build our own AI
Intel India's Santhosh Viswanathan thinks India should build its own kind of AI—one that's not just something copied from the West.
He said, "India needs a model that is scalable, that is frugal, that is everywhere."
He wants tech to reach classrooms and small businesses, not just big companies.
Intel is working with Tata to make affordable AI PCs
India still has low PC use at home (under 10%), so Intel has signed a strategic partnership with Tata to explore and support semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, local manufacturing and packaging, and to evaluate opportunities at Tata Electronics's upcoming fab and OSAT facilities, while working to make affordable AI PCs.
Viswanathan says it's important for India to use large AI models but also make sure they work in local languages and fit Indian culture—plus keep costs down so more people can access them.
Viswanathan says India is ready to lead with its own solutions
At the India AI Impact Summit, Viswanathan said India isn't just following global tech trends—it's ready to lead with solutions made for its own needs.
Intel is supporting education startups using their platforms to help transform how students learn across the country.