Internal war at Tata Trusts over director reappointment
Tata Trusts, which owns most of Tata Sons, is facing a big internal clash over how board members are chosen.
The latest dispute, sparked at a meeting on September 11, centers around a rule about reappointing directors over 75.
This led to Vijay Singh stepping down after his reappointment was blocked—a sign that not everyone agrees on how things should run at the top.
Government intervention in the dispute
Mehli Mistry's group is pushing for more openness in how decisions get made.
Things have gotten tense enough that the government has stepped in, asking Noel Tata and N Chandrasekaran to help steady the ship.
Meanwhile, Tata Sons is dealing with an expired RBI deadline for its public listing and still isn't officially registered as a Core Investment Company.
No one from either side has spoken publicly yet, but trustees plan to meet again soon to try and sort things out.