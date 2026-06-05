Invesco's Hiten Jain says IT stocks offer 4-5% FCF yields
Hiten Jain from Invesco Mutual Fund thinks the recent tech slump is actually a great chance to invest.
He isn't worried about artificial intelligence (AI) taking over IT jobs. Instead, he sees IT companies as essential for helping businesses use new tech like AI.
As he puts it, "compelling free cash flow (FCF) yields of around 4-5%" and growth should pick up as more companies jump on the AI bandwagon.
Hiten Jain suggests stock picking
Jain is especially interested in large-cap stocks right now, saying they're cheaper than usual compared to mid- and small-caps, which still look pricey.
He also likes financials, pointing out that India's current credit cycle is making banks and NBFCs stronger.
For anyone investing, he suggests zeroing in on specific stocks in financials, IT, and electronics manufacturing instead of just following trends.