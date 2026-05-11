'Invest more': Sunil Mittal urges Indian companies amid global uncertainty

Sunil Bharti Mittal , the chairman of Bharti Enterprises, has urged Indian companies to "double down" on investments and spending within the country. His appeal comes in light of rising geopolitical and economic uncertainties stemming from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East. Speaking at a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) event, Mittal echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's call for industry participation during global turbulence.

Global impact India cannot be insulated from Middle East crisis' economic impact Mittal acknowledged that India cannot remain insulated from the economic impact of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East. He said, "These are difficult times. We, as a country, have been moving at a fantastic speed, growing at 6-7% year over year." However, he also stressed that there are situations beyond anyone's control, like the current problem in the Middle East, which is putting tremendous pressure on global economies, including India.

Investment strategy Reduce import dependency, accelerate renewable energy adoption: Mittal In response to the current global economic situation, Mittal has called on Indian companies to increase domestic investments. He also emphasized the need to reduce dependence on imports and accelerate renewable energy adoption. "This is not the moment to shy away," he said, adding that "this is the moment to invest, double down in our own country, because the underlying growth is there."

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Corporate commitment Airtel's investments to rise in FY26 Mittal pointed out that despite the challenges, companies like Bharti Airtel are still investing heavily. He revealed that his company invested around ₹31,000 crore in capital expenditure for 2024-25 and an additional ₹7,000 crore through its tower subsidiary. He also said these investments will increase further in FY26 and continue to rise this year as well.

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Domestic focus Focus on domestic spending and investment Mittal stressed the need for businesses to focus on domestic spending and investment. He said, "We need to vote with our feet within our country. Spend more here, put more capex here." He also highlighted India's large and young consumer base as a strong long-term demand driver. "This is a continent of consumers wanting more products and more services," he said, urging companies to give them more from India through Make in India initiatives.