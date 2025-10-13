Investec initiates coverage on Adani Ports with 'Buy' rating

22 out of 23 analysts recommend 'Buy'

Looking ahead, Investec expects Adani Ports's revenue to grow at a solid 15% each year from FY25 to FY30 by ramping up its current port operations.

This should mean better cash flow and help the company reduce debt, while keeping options open for new projects down the line.

The stock's valuation is seen as attractive right now, with 22 out of 23 analysts recommending a "Buy," and shares already up 15% in 2025—so there's definitely some buzz around this one.