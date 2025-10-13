Investec initiates coverage on Adani Ports with 'Buy' rating
Investec just kicked off coverage on Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. with a "Buy" call, setting a price target of ₹1,715—that's about 22% higher than its last close at ₹1,403.50.
Adani Ports runs 17 ports across India and has been growing fast thanks to some smart acquisitions that boosted both volume and margins.
22 out of 23 analysts recommend 'Buy'
Looking ahead, Investec expects Adani Ports's revenue to grow at a solid 15% each year from FY25 to FY30 by ramping up its current port operations.
This should mean better cash flow and help the company reduce debt, while keeping options open for new projects down the line.
The stock's valuation is seen as attractive right now, with 22 out of 23 analysts recommending a "Buy," and shares already up 15% in 2025—so there's definitely some buzz around this one.