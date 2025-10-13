Next Article
China's exports rise 8.3% in September despite US shipment drop
Business
China's exports shot up 8.3% in September 2025, hitting $328.5 billion—the fastest growth rate since March—even though shipments to the US dropped by 27%.
China is now leaning into markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America to keep business growing.
US accounts for less than 10% of China's direct exports
With the US now making up less than 10% of China's direct exports, this shift shows how global trade is changing fast—especially with new tariffs and export controls ramping up tensions.
Big talks between Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping are coming soon as their current tariff truce ends in November, and what they decide could shake up global trade for everyone.