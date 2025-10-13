N Chandrasekaran gets historic third term as Tata chairman

In a historic move, the Tata Trusts has approved a third executive term for N Chandrasekaran , chairman of Tata Sons . The decision marks a departure from the group's retirement policy and is aimed at ensuring continuity in key projects such as semiconductors and electric vehicle batteries. It also covers the transformation of Air India. Chandrasekaran will be 65 when his second term ends in February 2027.

Strategic decision Proposal by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan The decision to extend Chandrasekaran's term was proposed by Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan at a Tata Trusts meeting on September 11. They stressed the need for continuity amid the group's ongoing business transformation. The resolution was unanimously approved, marking a major milestone as this is the first time an executive will continue in an active role beyond the retirement age limit set by group rules.

Leadership impact Divide within Tata Trusts over private status of Tata Sons Chandrasekaran's extension comes at a time when there is a divide within Tata Trusts over whether Tata Sons should remain private. Some trustees are reconsidering a July resolution on the matter. In this context, his continued executive leadership is seen as vital to guide the group through these complex times. Ketan Dalal, MD of Katalyst Advisors, said while the extension may seem unusual, it isn't entirely unexpected given the critical juncture of internal and external challenges facing Tata Group.

Career highlights Chandrasekaran's tenure in numbers Chandrasekaran, a veteran of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), joined the board of Tata Sons in October 2016 and became chairman in January 2017. During his tenure, the Tata Group nearly doubled its revenue and tripled its net profit and market capitalization over five years. Under his leadership, Tata Sons' net worth has increased from ₹43,252 crore in 2018 to ₹1.49 lakh crore today.

Business expansion New businesses launched under his leadership Chandrasekaran's leadership also saw the Tata Group establish new businesses to leverage key opportunities. These include Tata Electronics for electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, assembly and testing. Tata Digital has launched an omni-channel platform with digital app Tata Neu and expanded into electronics (Croma), grocery (BigBasket), pharmacy and diagnostics (Tata 1mg) as well as fashion (Tata Cliq).