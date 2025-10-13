LG Electronics IPO: GMP surges to ₹400 amid record subscription

Record-breaking

LG Electronics India IPO creates subscription history

LG Electronics India has made history by becoming the first IPO in India to cross ₹4 lakh crore in total subscription value. The company's ₹11,607 crore issue was fully subscribed on day 1 itself, with total bids for 385 crore shares against the 7.13 crore shares on offer. This translates into an overall subscription of 54.02 times, beating SBI Cards's record of a 26x subscription over three days for its ₹10,354-crore IPO last year.