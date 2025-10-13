Nifty50 opens below 19,300 mark as US-China trade tensions rise

Despite global jitters, foreign investors are still bullish on India

Even with the global jitters, foreign investors are still putting money into India—FIIs bought ₹3,289 crore worth of shares in just four days.

Experts say the Nifty is holding up above key levels, which could mean short-term buying chances if things settle down.

Meanwhile, Asian markets felt the pressure too, but oil prices bounced back a bit as hopes for better US-China relations grew.