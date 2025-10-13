Next Article
Nifty50 opens below 19,300 mark as US-China trade tensions rise
Business
Indian stock markets opened lower this Monday, with Nifty50 down 0.34% and Sensex slipping over 280 points.
The drop follows fresh concerns about US-China trade tensions.
Despite global jitters, foreign investors are still bullish on India
Even with the global jitters, foreign investors are still putting money into India—FIIs bought ₹3,289 crore worth of shares in just four days.
Experts say the Nifty is holding up above key levels, which could mean short-term buying chances if things settle down.
Meanwhile, Asian markets felt the pressure too, but oil prices bounced back a bit as hopes for better US-China relations grew.