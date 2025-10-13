Next Article
Apollo Hospitals share price holds steady at ₹7,681
Business
Apollo Hospitals' share price held steady at ₹7,681 on Friday, capping off a strong run with a 6.84% gain over the past three months.
The company's financials look healthy too—think a massive ₹1.1 lakh crore market cap and earnings per share of 109.43.
Stock notched up a tidy 3.11% return this past week
Trading volume was a bit below average this Friday at 2.73 lakh shares, but the stock's six-month beta of 1.07 means it pretty much moves with the market.
Plus, it notched up a tidy 3.11% return just this past week—showing it's holding its own in a shifting market.