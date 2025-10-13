Infosys shares close unchanged at ₹1,514.9

What's the latest on the stock's performance?

Trading activity was quieter than usual on Monday, with volumes below the weekly average—a sign that fewer people are buying and selling right now.

Still, Infosys keeps its cool: it has a huge market cap of ₹6.29 lakh crore and is known for being less volatile than most big stocks (thanks to its low beta).

Financially, it's holding up too, with steady earnings and a solid presence in the tech world despite recent ups and downs.