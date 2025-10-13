Next Article
M&M's shares hold steady at ₹3,454.90
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) shares were last traded at ₹3,454.90 as of the latest update on October 13, 2025, holding steady even after a tiny 0.21% drop over the week.
Over the past three months, though, the stock has climbed an impressive 12.42%, showing that M&M is staying resilient and consistent in 2025's market.
Trading activity and key financial metrics
M&M's shares saw solid trading activity with over 1.4 million shares exchanged—just a bit below its weekly average.
The company is valued at ₹4.29 lakh crore right now.
With a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and earnings per share at 110.41, M&M's financials appear healthy, but its high beta (1.47) suggests it can swing up or down quickly with market changes—something to keep in mind if you're watching for future moves!