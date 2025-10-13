M&M's shares hold steady at ₹3,454.90

Trading activity and key financial metrics

M&M's shares saw solid trading activity with over 1.4 million shares exchanged—just a bit below its weekly average.

The company is valued at ₹4.29 lakh crore right now.

With a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and earnings per share at 110.41, M&M's financials appear healthy, but its high beta (1.47) suggests it can swing up or down quickly with market changes—something to keep in mind if you're watching for future moves!