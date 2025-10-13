UltraTech Cement's stock: Trading near all-time high
UltraTech Cement's stock closed flat at ₹12,281 on Friday.
Over the last three months, it slipped 1.7%, but bounced back 2.18% this week—showing just how much the price moves around these days.
Trading was busy too, with volumes a bit above average.
What's driving the action?
UltraTech is India's biggest cement maker, so its ups and downs hint at what's happening in construction and infrastructure.
The recent dip may be due to factors like rising costs and changing demand across the sector.
Still, that quick rebound this week suggests there's confidence—and maybe some opportunity—for traders looking for action.
What do the fundamentals say?
Even with all the price movement, UltraTech looks solid financially in FY25: sales keep growing thanks to strong demand.
The high trading volume and volatility suggest investors are paying close attention to every market shift—so expect more active trading ahead.